TÜRKİYE
New train service billed to boost tourism in eastern Turkey
Eastern Express, chugging between capital Ankara and eastern Kars province, will now stop briefly at several sites allowing visitors to enjoy more destinations.
The 1300-km journey is in high demand due to the picturesque landscape it travels through with bloggers, videographers and Instagrammers being among its most frequent travellers. / TRTWorld
May 31, 2019

A new cross-country train service has opened in Turkey that seeks to attract a new generation of travellers, taking them from the capital Ankara to the far-eastern city of Kars. 

Previously, the Eastern Express ran non-stop between the two cities, but now, thousands of passengers will get a chance to make brief stops in areas it used to bypass like Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum, before reaching its final destination.

TRT World'sSuheil Damouny went along for a ride to find out more.

SOURCE:TRT World
