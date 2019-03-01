TÜRKİYE
In pictures: Turkish navy drill billed to contribute to NATO goals
The Blue Homeland 2019 drill is Turkey's largest navy drill in its history, involving 103 vessels in all three seas surrounding the country, military sources say.
Frigates are deployed in the Aegean Sea for the 'Blue Homeland 2019' military exercise offshore Mugla, Turkey on February 27, 2019. / AA
March 1, 2019

Turkey's largest navy drill in its history aims to provide trust and stability around Turkey and contribute to the shared goals of NATO rather than threatening its neighbours, Turkish military sources said. 

Requesting not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that the Blue Homeland 2019 military drill is a joint military exercise conducted with the attendance of other forces to test the weapons and military systems of Turkish Naval Forces.

It began on Wednesday with the participation of 103 navy ships in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, which surround the country as the Turkish military is testing its war-fighting capabilities.

The drill also aims to boost the efficiency of the systems of command and control.

As part of the four-day drill, the Turkish navy is visiting 33 Turkish harbours and seven others abroad in the Black Sea. The visits seek to contribute to friendship and peace.

Meanwhile, 50 press members are following the drill on the ground.

Separately, Blue Homeland 2019 is a military exercise mutually declared by Greek and Turkey as its location and time were declared to the Greek authorities in December 2018.

The flotilla included 13 frigates, six corvettes, 16 assault boats, and seven submarines, seven mine hunting vessels, 14 patrol boats, as well as other navy vessels.

The drill, coordinated by the Naval War Center Command, was planned six months in advance in line with NATO rules and regulations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
