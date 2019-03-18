The Women's Advisory Council of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation sent a letter to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, calling the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch an "assault on humanity."

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant attacked worshippers at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday. At least 50 people were killed in the assault, and more than 30 wounded.

"These heinous murders weren't the actions of an isolated individual, but come from an environment of hatred, bigotry and Islamophobia that has been ignored and fed for years," OIC Advisory Women's Council member Esra Albayrak said in a statement.

The letter also commended Ardern for her actions in the aftermath of the massacre.