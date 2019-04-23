Tuesday, April 23

Libyan forces push back Haftar's troops

Forces supporting Libya's internationally recognised government pushed back troops loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar to more than 60 km (37 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli, on Tuesday, Reuters reporters said.

The town of Aziziya was fully under the control of the Tripoli forces, with shops reopening after days of fighting, a Reuters team at the scene said.

Over 260 killed in Libya - UN

At least 264 people have been killed and over 1,200 wounded in weeks of fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

The WHO used Twitter to urge "a temporary cessation of hostilities, and for all parties to respect humanitarian law".

African leaders urge ceasefire in Libya

Egypt hosted African leaders for emergency talks on Tuesday on the upheavals in neighbouring Sudan and Libya, as President Abdel Fattah al Sisi warned against "a slide into chaos".

The leaders in Cairo called for an "immediate halt" to the fighting in Libya.

Haftar forces to intensify offensive

Eastern Libyan forces said on Monday they would intensify an assault on Tripoli. The capital is still held by the internationally recognised government, as the death toll in the battle for Tripoli rose to 254.

Forces loyal to Tripoli drove back the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is loyal to Haftar allied to a parallel government in the east, to the southern suburb of Ain Zara, the main scene of fighting.

LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari denied there had been a retreat but said an advance by his forces had slowed because of the dense population in the areas where fighting was taking place.

Sunday, April 21

Libya reopens Tripoli airport

Libya has reopened Tripoli's only functioning airport, according to a posting on the airport authorities' Facebook page on Sunday.

Mitiga airport was closed earlier in the day when residents reported an air strike on the Libyan capital.

Explosions heard in capital

A heavy explosion was heard on Sunday morning in the Libyan capital Tripoli after an aircraft circled for several minutes over the city, witnesses said.

At least 10 Khalifa Haftar forces, including a commander, were killed in heavy clashes which hit Tripoli's outskirts overnight, according to a hospital linked to Haftar.

Libya closes Tripoli's airport

Libya has closed Tripoli's only functioning Mitiga airport after residents reported an air strike on the capital, the airport's website said on Sunday.

"The civilian aviation authority closed the air space of the airport until further notice for the sake of air security," Mitiga airport said on its website, adding that the airport had not been hit.

Saturday, April 20

Heavy clashes in southern suburbs of Tripoli

Heavy clashes broke out in the southern districts of Tripoli on Saturday, with the shelling audible from the centre of the city, residents said.

The shelling was louder and more frequent on Saturday than in previous days, residents said. Both sides claimed progress in southern Tripoli, but no more details were immediately available.

Anti-Haftar forces near Tripoli launch counter-attack

Forces loyal to Libya's unity government said on Saturday they have launched a counter-attack against strongman Khalifa Haftar's fighters just south of Tripoli.

"We have launched a new phase of attack. Orders were given early this morning to advance and gain ground," said Mustafa al Mejii, a spokesman for the military operation of the Government of National Accord.

Fighting kills 220 in Tripoli – WHO

The UN health agency said at least 15 more people died in fighting over control of Libya's capital in the past two days, bringing the total to 220 dead including civilians.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said late on Friday that 1,066 others have been wounded since the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Haftar, launched an offensive on April 5 to take Tripoli.

It said children, women and workers in the medical sector were among the victims.

Friday, April 19

Protesters unhappy about Trump call

At least 2,000 people protested on Tripoli's central Martyrs' Square on Friday against Haftar, the Libyan warlord fighting to capture the capital, and his offensive.

Some protesters also criticised US President Donald Trump's call to the commander, denouncing Haftar and those who support him.

"The call has no meaning but we will respond to it," said Abdelrizaq Musheirib, a protester.

"We, the Libyan people are against Trump, and against Haftar. We want civilian rule, freedom, science and culture. We want to live as other people do," Nour Mohamed, another protester.

Ahmed Mismari, a spokesman for Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), said Trump's call showed the pivotal role of the LNA in fighting terrorism, Sky News Arabia reported.

Trump speaks with Haftar

Trump spoke this week with Haftar, the White House said on Friday.

Trump and Haftar spoke on Monday "to discuss ongoing counterterrorism efforts and the need to achieve peace and stability in Libya," according to the White House press office.

The statement said that Trump "recognised Field Marshal Haftar's significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's oil resources."

In their phone call, "the two discussed a shared vision for Libya's transition to a stable, democratic political system."

UN evacuates refugees

The UN said on Friday it had evacuated 163 refugees from war-ravaged Libya to neighbouring Niger, but more than 3,000 others were still trapped in detention centres affected by clashes.

The move marked the first evacuation of refugees and migrants out of Libya since fighting escalated in Tripoli two weeks ago, the UN refugee agency said.

"Given the situation in Libya, humanitarian evacuations are a lifeline for detained refugees whose lives are in jeopardy in Libya," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

Thursday, April 18

UAE and Egypt accused of supporting Haftar

Khaled al Mishri, president of Libya High Council of State, said on Thursday that the "UAE and Egypt were providing direct support to Haftar, according to UN reports."

He added that the armoured military vehicles "seized from Haftar's forced were Emirati vehicles" that recently arrived in Libya after the embargo and further said that the strongman's forces also have "newly-made Egyptian ammunition."

Libya interior ministry accuses France of supporting Haftar

The interior ministry of Libya's internationally recognised government accused France directly for the first time of supporting Haftar.

Interior minister Fathi Bach Agha ordered the "suspension of all relations between the ministry and the French side... due to the position of the French government in support of the criminal Haftar," it said in a statement.

A French presidential official rebutted the claim, saying "France supports the legitimate government of Prime Minister [Fayez al] Serraj and the mediation of the UN for an inclusive political solution in Libya,"

Libya unity government issues arrest warrant for Haftar

Libya's unity government on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Haftar for allegedly ordering deadly air strikes against civilian areas.

Six of Haftar's officers were also named in the warrant issued by the military prosecutor general, which was published by the unity government's press office.

International divisions encouraged Haftar to attack Tripoli - UN's Libya envoy

The UN's Libya envoy said that international divisions had encouraged Haftar to launch his assault on Tripoli.

But for now, there was "deadlock" in fighting south of the capital between Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and the internationally recognised government, said Ghassan Salame.

"After the very first successes of the Libyan National Army two weeks ago, we are witnessing a military deadlock," he said.

UN deeply divided

The UN Security Council has been deeply split on how to address the crisis in Libya after fresh negotiations on a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire in Tripoli failed to yield an agreement.

Russia has sought to block any language that criticised Haftar's offensive as a threat to Libya's stability.

The United States also said it would not support a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Libya at this time, diplomats said, as mortar bombs crashed down on a suburb of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Germany, which holds the council presidency, called for an urgent meeting on Thursday, when the council was to hear a briefing on the situation on the ground and "consult on the way forward," according to a note seen by AFP.

Britain has put forward a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation but Russia put up its concerns over language that criticised Haftar's offensive.

A slightly watered-down version was put forward by Britain on Wednesday, but the three African countries on the council – Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, South Africa – blocked it.

Moscow also said the proposed measure even after it was amended was "still far away from accommodating our concerns," according to a note from the Russian mission seen by AFP.

The revised text did not single out Haftar's forces, but instead expressed "grave concern at military activity" near Tripoli, "including the launching of a military offensive by the LNA."

The United States and Russia made their positions clear during a closed-door council briefing by UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame, who diplomats said appealed for a ceasefire, warning that weapons were pouring into the country and it was heading toward a serious humanitarian situation.

The US reluctance to support Security Council action is in contrast to Washington’s earlier public opposition to Haftar’s offensive, which began while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting Tripoli.

Some UN diplomats have suggested the United States might be trying to buy time as President Trump’s administration works out how to deal with the latest developments in Libya.

The three African countries insisted that there be a reference to an African Union statement on the need for all parties fighting in Tripoli to protect civilians, including migrants and refugees, according to documents seen by AFP.

Britain had hoped to hold a vote before Friday, but that now looks unlikely. Diplomats said the United States appeared to be dragging its feet in pushing for a quick adoption of the draft resolution.

WHO says death toll surpasses 200

Some 205 people have been killed, including 18 civilians, and 913 wounded in two weeks of fighting near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, the WHO said on Thursday.

Shells slammed into a densely populated district of Tripoli late on Tuesday, piling misery on civilians from a two-week assault by Haftar’s forces to take Libya’s capital from an internationally backed government.

Wednesday, April 17

Shelling kills seven civilians in Tripoli

Shells slammed into a densely-populated district of Tripoli overnight, piling misery on civilians from a two-week assault by commander Haftar's forces to take Libya's capital from an internationally backed government.

About 10 GRAD rockets hit the southern residential area of Abu Salim just before midnight on Tuesday, witnesses and authorities said, killing at least seven people, mainly women, and wounding 17.

Tripoli offensive to root out terrorists - LNA spokesman

The Tripoli offensive led by Haftar aims to clear terrorists out of Libya, and the offensive will not stop until victory, spokesman Ahmed al Mesmari of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) has said.

“This battle comes within the framework of a comprehensive war on terrorism. In 2014, the decision was made to purge the country of terrorist organisations, gangs and armed groups. The Government of National Accord (GNA) is now a completely paralysed government whose decisions are now invalid,” said Mesmari.

Tuesday, April 16

ICC warns of war crimes

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor warned she "would not hesitate" to broaden her investigation into Libya war crimes amid intensified fighting near the capital Tripoli, which killed at least 174.

Fighting broke out on April 4, when Haftar launched an offensive to take Tripoli, the seat of the UN-backed GNA.

"I will not hesitate to expand my investigations and potential prosecutions to cover any new instances of crimes falling within the court's jurisdiction," Fatou Bensouda said in The Hague.

UN says 18,000 displaced

The UN migration agency says recent clashes between rival Libyan militias for control of Tripoli have displaced more than 18,000 people.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York that the International Organization for Migration reported that 13 civilians are among the 146 killed so far in clashes since the self-styled Libyan National Army launched a major military offensive.

Monday, April 15

UN says 146 killed

The UN health agency earlier said the recent clashes killed 146 people this month but hadn't specified whether they were civilians or fighters.

The WHO said on Sunday that 614 others have been wounded since the launch of the offensive.

Sunday, April 14

120 killed since start of fighting - UN

More than 120 people have been killed since a Libyan military commander launched the assault on the capital 10 days ago, igniting clashes with rival militias, the UN health agency said on Sunday.

Eastern Libyan warplane crashes

Libya's UN-backed government said its forces shot down a fighter jet belonging to forces of Haftar south of the capital Tripoli.

Friday, April 12

Libyans protest military rule

Protests erupted across Libya in opposition to potential military rule under Haftar as UN-backed government forces in Tripoli clashed with Haftar's LNA.

More than 1,000 people gathered in central Tripoli to demand Haftar, a former general in Colonel Gaddafi's army who later joined the revolt against him, stop the advance on the coastal city of about 1.2 million people.

Protesters defied the echoing of explosions and gunfire through the capital's street to show their opposition to Hafta and foreign intervention, carrying banners reading "Haftar is a war criminal" and "France, hands off Libya".

Fighting shakes Tripoli as thousands flee homes

Gunfire and blasts echoed through Libya's capital on Friday as eastern forces fought troops of the internationally recognised government in southern Tripoli suburbs, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

A week of battles has killed 75 people – mainly fighters but also 17 civilians – and wounded another 323, according to the latest UN tallies.

Some 9,500 people have also been forced out of their homes.

Fear of diseases

The WHO has said it feared outbreaks of infectious diseases due to dirty water and people fleeing fighting nearing Tripoli, where it has about two weeks of emergency supplies for hospitals and health facilities.

The WHO has delivered trauma kits and medicines to hospitals, Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain, the world body's representative in Libya, told a Geneva news briefing by telephone from Tripoli.

"These supplies will last for two weeks, the acute phase," he added.

Thursday, April 11

Fighting over Libya's capital displaces 8,000

The escalation in violence in and around Libya's capital has resulted in the displacement of more than 8,000 people, the United Nations said Thursday.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the fighting in the past 24 hours was "the heaviest since the outbreak of hostilities."

EU urges end to Tripoli attack

The European Union urged the LNA forces of General Haftar to stop their offensive on the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Haftar's attack on Tripoli and the subsequent escalation is endangering civilians and disrupting UN talks, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said.

The statement from the bloc's top diplomat had been held up for a day as France and Italy sparred over how to handle the escalating conflict.

Over 190 eastern Libyan troops taken prisoner

More than 190 troops from eastern Libyan forces have been captured during their offensive on Tripoli, officials loyal to the internationally recognised government based in the capital said on Thursday.

A total of 116 fighters were captured in Zawiya, a town west of Tripoli, and an additional 75 in Ain Sara on the southern outskirts of the capital, officials said, allowing reporters to film some of them.