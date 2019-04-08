Turkey and Russia are together taking significant steps in Syria, Turkish president said on Monday.

"Another significant step taken with Russia is to cooperate against terrorist acts in Syria," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting in Moscow with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

This is the third meeting of the two leaders since the beginning of 2019.

Two leaders will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, the Turkish leader said.

Cooperation between Turkey, Russia

Cooperation between Turkey and Russia continues increasingly, Erdogan said on Monday.

“Our cooperation with Russia continues increasingly and becomes stronger [day by day],” Erdogan told reporters ahead of his departure from Istanbul for Moscow.

“Visa-free travel is of course a topic that is on our agenda,” he added.

Erdogan will attend the eighth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting between two countries. The meeting is being held annually since 2010.

Later, Erdogan and Putin will attend an opera titled Troy, based on the Greek epic, in the opening ceremony of cross-year of culture and tourism.

The opera will be performed by Turkish singers at Russia's Bolshoi Theatre.

The 2019 was announced a cross-year of Turkish-Russian culture and tourism in the two countries.

Earlier, Fahrettin Altun, the Director of Communications of the Turkish Presidency also gave details of Erdogan's visit to Moscow.

“President Erdogan will meet President Putin for the third time this year,” he tweeted.