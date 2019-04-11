The United Kingdom has trained dozens of Saudi cadets at a prestigious British military college since Riyadh began its intervention in the 2015 civil war in Yemen, according to a report by the British newspaper, the Guardian.

Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the civil war, has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and has contributed towards what the UN describes as world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has not shared the amount of the money it received for training the Saudi cadets, but such cooperation is just one aspect of a close relationship between the two states, which also includes massive arms deals, and diplomatic lobbying on Riyadh’s behalf.

Here we look at several ways in which the countries operate together.

Training Saudi soldiers

The UK government was forced to share information on its training of dozens of Saudi military officers at the RAF school at Cranwell and the Royal Naval College, after a Freedom of Information request by the Guardian.

Such cadets are highly likely to become involved in the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is accused of causing the deaths civilians and imposing blockades on imports that have left the country on the brink of famine.

Arms sales

The UK and Saudi Arabia agreed on the sale of 48 British-made Typhoon fighter jets, in March 2018 despite Riyadh’s involvement in Yemen.

The deal has been under discussion for years but had proven tough to seal.

“ The Crown Prince’s (Mohammed bin Salman) visit has opened a new chapter in our two countries’ historic relationship,” British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said when it was finally passed through.

Anti-arms trade activists took a different view.

If agreed, this shameful deal will be celebrated in the palaces of Riyadh and by the arms companies who will profit from it, but it will mean even greater destruction for the people of Yemen,” said Andrew Smith of the Campaign Against the Arms Trade.