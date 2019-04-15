Turkey's purchase of Russian air defence missile systems should not trigger US sanctions because Ankara is not an adversary of Washington and remains committed to the NATO alliance, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Akar said Turkey expected to remain not just a buyer of F-35 stealth fighter jets but also a partner in its production, despite US warnings that it would be shut out of the F-35 project if it buys the Russian S-400 defence system.

"We firmly believe that linking the S-400 to the F-35 project is unfortunate," he told a conference in Washington. "We expect the United States and other project partners to honour their commitments."

Akar said that the take-it-or-leave-it deadlines coming from the US would not help dialogue between Ankara and Washington.

"Threats, ultimatums and deadlines do not help and they are not in line with the alliance’s spirit," said Akar.

"We believe this issue can be solved through constructive dialogue," he said of talks with its NATO ally.

Air defence