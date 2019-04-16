Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was hosted by US President Donald Trump in Washington, Albayrak said on Tuesday.

During the meeting with US Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnunchin and Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to discuss the steps for boosting cooperation, "we were hosted by US President Donald Trump in Washington", Albayrak said on Twitter.

"We conveyed the greetings and messages of our president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to himself Trump," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Albayrak said he held very productive meetings in Washington with international financial institutions, following the unveiling last week of Turkey's economic turnaround plan.

Albayrak said in a speech to American and Turkish business leaders that he also held a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that covered many topics and held "fruitful" talks at the White House.

He said the United States and Turkey need to strengthen their partnership despite policy differences.

"The problems between the US and Turkey should not prevent to look positively to the future in the alliance," Albayrak said.