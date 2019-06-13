A ceasefire had not been fully secured in Syria's north-western Idlib province, despite an announcement by Moscow, Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Russian news agencies cited the Russian military as saying on Wednesday that Russia and Turkey brokered a complete ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province between Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces and the opposition.

"We are working hard with Russia to stop these attacks. It is not possible to say a complete ceasefire has been secured," Cavusoglu told a press conference in Ankara with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Ankara.

The Russian military said the ceasefire applied to the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone and had led to a significant reduction in violence on Wednesday, the news agencies reported.

They did not say how long the ceasefire would last.

Turkey's defence ministry said an observation post in Idlib was attacked by mortar shells fired from areas under Syrian government control on Thursday. At least three soldiers were lightly wounded.

Intensive shelling continued to target towns and cities in Syria's southern Idlib countryside and northern Hama countryside after midnight, when a ceasefire was supposed to take effect, Turkey and war monitors said on Thursday.

Regime attacks in Idlib and Hama

Turkey's defence ministry said on Twitter that 35 mortar rounds were fired at the observation point in what appeared to be a deliberate attack.

It said Russian authorities were contacted over the incident.

The statement said the wounded personnel were being evacuated and added that some equipment at the observation point was damaged.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said on Thursday regime forces, with the cover of Russian warplanes, targeted areas under de-escalation zones. Regime forces fired shells on Kafr Zita in Hama and the towns of Abdeen and Al Naqir in southern Idlib.