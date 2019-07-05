BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
India releases budget to get growth back up
Indian PM Modi's government has set a target of growing India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024-2025 from $2.7 trillion – through higher investment, savings and exports.
India releases budget to get growth back up
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament in New Delhi, India on July 5, 2019. / Reuters
July 5, 2019

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government unveiled the budget for 2019-2020 on Friday, seeking to reverse weakening growth and investment that threaten to take the shine off a recent landslide election victory.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the annual budget statement to parliament, said the government planned structural reforms to kickstart foreign and domestic investment.

"We need to invest heavily in infrastructure, digital economy, job creation," Sitharaman said, adding India is set to become a $3 trillion economy in the current fiscal year.

Modi has set a target of growing India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024/2025 from $2.7 tr illion that a government report on Thursday said will be done on the back of higher investment, savings and exports in the way China's growth was propelled.

But economists say scaling up Asia's third largest economy in rapid fashion will need bold reforms including freeing up land and labour markets, which Modi shied away from in his first term for fear of political backlash.

Capital Economics said in a note on Friday that reaching that target "is dependent in large part on achieving real GDP growth of 8 percent a year, which we think is unlikely."

Recommended

Land and labour reforms

Land and labour reforms are difficult in a democracy like India and it seems unlikely Modi will risk drawing the ire of his Bharatiya Janata Party voters that re-elected him with a huge mandate.

India's economy is also running into global headwinds with growth weighed down by trade wars and protectionism.

Asia's third largest economy grew at a much slower-than-expected 5.8 percent in the last quarter, the weakest growth in five years and far below the pace needed to generate jobs for the millions of young Indian's entering the labour market each month.

And the unemployment rate rose to a multi-year-high of 6.1 percent in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

New investments proposals in 2018-19 fell to $1.3 billion, the lowest investment proposals recorded in 14 years, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a Mumbai based think tank.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US