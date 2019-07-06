TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Murat Uysal is Turkey's new central bank governor
Previously a deputy governor, Uysal replaces Murat Cetinkaya as the bank's governor, a presidential decree says.
Murat Uysal is Turkey's new central bank governor
Murat Uysal says he will continue to "independently apply monetary policy tools to maintain price stability." / AA
July 6, 2019

Turkey removed Murat Cetinkaya as central bank governor on Saturday and replaced him with the bank's deputy governor, Murat Uysal, according to a presidential decree published in the official gazette.

According to a statement by the central bank, Uysal said in his first remarks as governor that he will continue to "independently apply monetary policy tools to maintain price stability."

Recommended

He also said that communication channels will be used in line with the central bank's targets.

The statement added that Uysal will hold a press conference in the coming days.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda