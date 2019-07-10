In April, thousands of Syrian refugees in eastern Lebanon were threatened with the dismantling of their homes by the government. Anything concrete would be at risk of being demolished by July 1, although there were exceptions for temporary structures made of plastic and wood.

Syrian refugees began arriving in Lebanon after the Syrian war broke out in 2011, and have since built what are described as “semi-permanent structures” as homes in several refugee camps in Arsal.

Out of more than 2,700 structures, more than half have already been dismantled by refugees themselves, while others faced the demolition drive led by Lebanese armed forces as the deadline set by authorities expired. On July 1, the army went on a rampage, using bulldozers to knock down at least 20 Syrian refugee homes.

To rub salt in the wounds, the refugees were also asked to clear the rubble-- a diktat many of them struggled to reconcile with.

Aid agencies warned of refugees being left stranded and figures estimated that up 15,000 people, including 9,000 children, could be left homeless by the demolitions.

The government's rationale

In Lebanon, there are currently around 1.5 million Syrian refugees, of which one million are registered. The Lebanese government justified the decision by emphasising that the structures do not comply with Lebanon’s housing codes despite them being largely unenforced throughout the small country.

The decision is perceived by many as the Lebanese government's way of discouraging refugees from establishing permanent settlements, and the first step into pressuring or even forcing refugees to return to Syria.