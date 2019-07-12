The killing machine

In 1992, tens of thousands of Bosnian Muslims took refuge in Srebrenica in an attempt to flee the Serbian army’s offensive in north-eastern Bosnia. The refugees were under the protection of Dutch infantry forces. In April that year, Serb forces, with the assistance of the Yugoslav Army and paramilitary groups from Serbia lay siege to the town for the next three years. A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report said the siege marked the beginning of an “ethnic cleansing campaign” as it left the overcrowded town without enough basic needs, including food and medicine.

In July 1995, the Serb army invaded the town. Over the course of five days, they killed more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims, or Bosniaks, mostly men and teenage boys, after taking them to detention centres, abusing and torturing them. More than 1,000 are still thought to be missing from the massacre.

Men were separated from women and sent to the warehouses. Women and children were put in buses en route to Tuzla city, a Muslim safezone in northeastern Bosnia, outside the Serb-controlled territory.

Reports suggest that some of the women were forcibly taken off the buses, never to be seen again. Between 1992 and 1995, at least 296 villages were wiped off the map, according to the Bosnian Institute of the United Kingdom.

The genocide became one of the worst humanitarian disasters since the Second World War.

On July 11 this year, Bosnia marked the 24th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, by burying 33 newly-identified victims in a collective funeral.

Rape and torture used as a larger genocide tactic against Bosniak women

Rape was used as a war weapon against Bosniak women. The assaults were often carried out in the presence of others. According to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), the war-time "systematic rape" and "sexual enslavement" was a crime against humanity.

The Bosnian Interior Ministry estimates 50,000 women were raped in the country during the three years of war and some were executed after they were attacked.

Some estimates say that 4,000 women conceived children as result of rape. The Children of War Foundation is advocating for the children of victims of rape to be given legal recognition today. With no birth certificates, the children of the survivors have no access to certain rights, such as opening a bank account.