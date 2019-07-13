Turkey on Saturday welcomed and fully supported Turkish Cypriot president’s proposal on the joint use of hydrocarbon resources with the Greek side.

“We have been informed that TRNC President Mr. Mustafa Akinci has submitted today through UN, a new cooperation proposal of the Turkish Cypriot side to the Greek Cypriots concerning the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources around the island of Cyprus. We welcome and fully support this cooperation proposal,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The proposal aims at creating a cooperation mechanism between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots, as the co-owners of the Island on hydrocarbon resources over which they have equal rights. As such, the proposal envisages cooperation including revenue sharing and enables two sides to benefit from hydrocarbon resources simultaneously," it added.

If accepted, the proposal will contribute to the development of peace and cooperation as well as to "create a conducive atmosphere for the settlement of Cyprus question," the ministry said.

Turkey called all interested parties, including the UN, EU and particularly the guarantor states, to take this opportunity by supporting this proposal and to encourage co-operation on the island's hydrocarbon resources.

"We reiterate our firm resolve in protecting the equal rights of the Turkish Cypriots over the off-shore resources of the Island in addition to our country’s own continental shelf rights in the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement said.