Futurist entrepreneur Elon Musk late Tuesday revealed his secretive Neuralink start-up is making progress on an interface linking brains with computers and said they hope to begin testing on people next year.

Musk has long contended that a neural lace meshing minds with machines is vital if people are going to avoid being so outpaced by artificial intelligence that, under the best of circumstances, humans would be akin to "house cats".

Musk and members of the Neuralink team laid out progress they have made on their mission at an event held in San Francisco to recruit talent in software, robotics, neuroscience and more.

"Ultimately, we can do a full brain-machine interface," Musk said.

"Achieve a sort of symbiosis with artificial intelligence."

Neuralink unveiled an early version of a tiny sensor with hair-thin strands that could be implanted in a brain through a small incision by a robot built for the high-precision task.

"They are tiny electrodes and the robot is delicately implanting them," Musk said, noting there could be thousands of the electrodes connected to a brain.

"This is something that is not going to be stressful to put in; will work well, and it is wireless."