NATO’s secretary-general on Wednesday praised Turkey’s role in the alliance hours after the US formally initiated the process to expel it from the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Speaking at the Aspen Institute's annual security forum in Colorado, the United States, Jens Stoltenberg said he was concerned over Turkey's expulsion.

"I am concerned about the consequences of the Turkish decision because it means Turkey will not be part of the F-35 programme," he said.

"It is not good; bad for all of us," he added.

The US announced it is removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter programme, following through on threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

Ankara called on Washington to correct its decision, which it said will irreparably damage relations between the two countries.

"Turkey's contribution to NATO runs much deeper and much broader than the F-35. That is important," said Stoltenberg, adding the international coalition in Syria could have defeated Daesh "because of the contributions of Turkey".

"We used the bases, infrastructure and Turkey played a key part in that fight," he said, adding Turkish troops are contributing to different missions and operations, citing Kosovo and Afghanistan.

He also said that no other NATO member has raised the exclusion of Turkey from the F-35 programme "because we all see that we are dependent on each other".