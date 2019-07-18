TÜRKİYE
Fifteen migrants die in vehicle crash in eastern Turkey
Driver lost control of steering wheel, vehicle plunges off-road in Van province, killing 15 migrants and injuring over 20 others, says Van province governor.
At least 15 migrants died after a bus crashed in Turkey's Van province. / AA
July 18, 2019

At least 15 people died and more than 20 were injured on Thursday when a vehicle carrying irregular migrants crashed in eastern Turkey, a local official said.

The crash reportedly occurred when the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle plunged off the road in Ipekyolu, Van province.

"The efforts to rescue the injured and their transfer to the hospital continues. So far, 15 people died, more than 20 others were injured," Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez told Anadolu Agency.

Among those died were women and children, Bilmez said.

The nationalities of the migrants are yet to be confirmed, he added.

National Medical Search Team (UMKE) and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:AA
