Turkey has made all required payments and fulfilled all its obligations under the F-35 fighter jet program, and so taking it out of the programme is unfair, said a top Turkish official on Thursday.

Criticising Wednesday’s unilateral move by the US, Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, said, “This decision has no place in the treaties.”

On Wednesday, Washington announced it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, following through on threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.

Stressing that the US announcement used the word "suspension," not "removal," Demir said this warrants closer attention.

Demir warned that if Turkey is removed from the program, that will add some $7-8 million to each plane’s price tag.

Demir also highlighted that Turkey is continuing its program to develop its own combat aircraft.

“Turkey will continue to evaluate alternatives. All kinds of options on the table,” Demir added.

