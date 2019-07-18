TÜRKİYE
Mobile hospital hits road in Turkey's Bodrum
Fabricated and designed by Turkish engineers and specialists, the world’s first eight-bed hospital made its debut in Turkey's southwestern resort town of Bodrum.
An eight-bed mobile hospital set up in a bus makes debut in Turkey’s southwestern town of Bodrum. / AA
July 18, 2019

A mobile hospital set up in a bus has launched in Turkey’s southwestern resort town of Bodrum.

Fabricated and designed by Turkish engineers and specialists, the world’s first eight-bed hospital on wheels is fitted with all facilities to monitor vital functions of patients.

The camera system located in the bus also enables it to make live broadcasts to the nearest hospital or health institutions instantly, by transferring patients’ vital status.

Head of Proje Yapim Company, Gokhan Sen, told reporters that the bus is suitable to be used in all kind of disasters and mass events. It is also capable of providing services equivalent to eight ambulances, he said.

"It is the first in the world in terms of capacity and interior equipment," Sen said, adding that it is an engineering marvel, produced by Turkish experts.

He also said that the bus has eight intensive care units and a special oxygen system, almost matching the facilities available in fully equipped hospitals.

The Bodrum peninsula is a popular holiday destination in Turkey's southwestern province of Mugla.

SOURCE:AA
