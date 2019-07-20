Turkey will never bow to the EU Foreign Affairs Council sanctions and pressures declared "against Turkey's drilling activities in eastern Mediterranean", the country's vice president said on Saturday.

Fuat Oktay's remarks came at an event to mark the 45th anniversary of Turkey''s military operation launched to protect Turkish population in Cyprus.

The European Council published a final declaration on Monday following a meeting of the EU''s Foreign Affairs Council attended by foreign ministers of member states.

The council said in the statement that in light of Turkey''s "continued and new illegal drilling activities," it would suspend civil aviation negotiations and "agree not to hold the Association Council and further meetings of the EU-Turkey high-level dialogues for the time being".

Oktay said that Turkey has always maintained from the very beginning that the energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean should be used as an opportunity for peace and stability in the island.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa brings more from TRNC.

Stressing that Turkey would never hesitate to take the necessary steps to protect rights and interests of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots within their continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean, Oktay said, "Turkey is acting in unity as one heart and one voice on this issue."

"We have implemented all the steps that we have always strongly emphasized since the beginning and we will continue to do so," Oktay said referring to Turkey's drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.