Some Chinese companies are seeking new purchases of US agricultural products, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, citing authorities, as Beijing and Washington look for ways to end a protracted trade war.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at last month’s G20 summit in Osaka to restart trade talks that stalled in May.

Trump said at the time he would not impose new tariffs and US officials said China agreed to make agricultural purchases. But Trump said on July 11 that China was not living up to promises to buy US farm goods.

Chinese businesses have made inquiries with US exporters to buy crops and agricultural products and applied for the lifting of tariffs, Xinhua said, citing Chinese authorities.

China’s Customs Tariff Commission will arrange for experts to appraise the Chinese companies’ tariff exclusion applications, Xinhua said.

“Relevant Chinese departments expressed hope that the United States would meet China halfway, and earnestly implement the United States’ relevant promises,” the news agency said, without elaborating.

The world’s two largest economies have been embroiled in a tariff battle since July 2018, as the United States presses China to address what it sees as decades of unfair and illegal trading practices.

China has countered that any trade deal needs to be fair and equitable, leaving the two sides apparently still far from an agreement to end the back-and-forth that has rocked global supply chains and upended financial markets.