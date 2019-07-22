European stocks struggled higher on Monday, shrugging off dialled-down expectations for a big US rate cut this month, while escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven assets and oil prices.

MSCI's broad index of world stocks slipped 0.2 percent, pulling further away from the near-year-and-a-half high reached earlier in June after falls in much of Asia.

Europe's regional STOXX 600 index gained 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose 0.3 percent and Britain's FTSE jumped 0.5 percent.

Energy stocks booked the largest gains in Europe after crude oil prices jumped at least $1 per barrel, on concern that Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week may lead to disruptions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, investors were shunning real estate stocks that would benefit from lower interest rates and defensive sectors such as utilities and telecoms ahead of a big week for earnings.

"Sentiment about company earnings potential appears to be mixed at best, with some evidence that we might be seeing a bit of a pickup in economic data, after a slow first half of the year," said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

"The pickup in US economic data last week, as well as contradictory commentary from Fed officials, appears to be muddying the waters for investors about the possible reaction function of the US Federal Reserve at the end of this month and whether we can expect to see a 25 basis point or 50 basis point rate cut."

Momentum looked better for the day ahead on Wall Street. US futures pointed to a 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent higher open.

Global stocks rose towards the end of last week after dovish comments by New York Fed President John Williams boosted expectations the world's top central bank would lower rates by 50 basis points at its July 30 to 31 meeting.

They gave back those gains and Wall Street shares fell after the New York Fed walked back Williams' comments by saying his speech was not about upcoming policy action.