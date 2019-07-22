TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Rockets fired from Syria wound at least six in Turkish border town
Extensive security measures is being deployed in Sanliurfa province's border town of Ceylanpinar after rockets fired from Syria injured locals.
At least six people were injured in Turkey's Ceylanpinar after rockets were fired from YPG-controlled Syria. / AA
July 22, 2019

Six people, including a child, were injured after one of two rockets believed to have been fired from a YPG-controlled area of Syria landed on a house in a Turkish border town on Monday night, the provincial governor's office said.

Extensive security measures is being deployed in the Ceylanpinar district in southern Sanliurfa province where the rocket landed and an investigation had begun, the statement added.

The Turkish army responded with heavy artillery fire to various positions, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said, adding that it's being done within the scope of self-defence.

“As a result of this response, seven targets were destroyed in Syria,” the ministry said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States and is spearheaded by the YPG terror group, controls much of northern and eastern Syria.

Recommended

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group which has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since the 1980s that caused more than 40,000 lives including children.

Ankara has carried out two operations inside Syria against terror groups, the YPG and Daesh. 

Turkey is working with Washington to establish a safe zone in northern Syria, which it wants to be cleared of the YPG.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that if a planned safe zone in northern Syria is not established, and if threats continue against Turkey, Ankara would launch a military operation east of the Euphrates river.

Separately, three explosions hit areas controlled by Turkish forces and their allies within Syria throughout the day on Monday and two others hit after the rocket, according to a Reuters witness. 

One Syrian citizen who worked for the Turkish aid organisation IHH was killed, civil defence in the area said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
