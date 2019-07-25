BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate by 425 bps
The bank's policy rate, known as one-week repo rate, fell to 19.75 percent, down from 24 percent.
Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate by 425 bps
Turkey's Central Bank seen in a file photo, / AA
July 25, 2019

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday lowered its one-week repo rate by 425 basis points.

The bank's policy rate, known as one-week repo rate, fell to 19.75 percent, down from 24 percent.

"Recently released data indicate a moderate recovery in the economic activity," the CBRT announced.

The decision came in a statement from the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the fifth of eight meetings scheduled for 2019.

Recommended

"Goods and services exports continue to display an upward trend despite weakening in the global economic outlook, indicating improved competitiveness.

In particular, strong tourism revenues support the economic activity through direct and indirect channel," the bank said.

In 2018, the bank held nine MPC meetings, as interest rates climbed from 8 percent to 24 percent over the course of the year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US