The law mandating sanctions for entities that conduct business with Russian defence firms contains "no timetable" for their implementation, the State Department said Thursday.

"There’s no timetable on the president making a decision with the consultation of the secretary, and I want to give the president and the secretary the space to do that," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

"I think it's important to remember that Turkey is, of course, a NATO ally. Turkey has worked with us incredibly hard on the fight against ISIS [Daesh] in Syria, and they have many of their own accomplishments to point to there."

Sanctioning NATO ally 'a serious action'

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which Trump signed into law in 2017, establishes sanctions for entities doing business with Russia's defence industry.

The F-35 stealth fighter jet, the most advanced aircraft in the US arsenal, is used by NATO and other US allies. Washington is concerned that deploying the S-400 with the F-35 would allow Russia to gain too much inside information about the aircraft's systems.

Turkey, however, counters that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Trump blames the Obama administration for the current row over its refusal to ink a deal with Turkey to sell it Raytheon's Patriot Missile systems.

Turkey's expulsion from the F-35 project is slated to be completed by the end of March 2020.

"Actions that we have taken thus far are significant," Ortagus said.

"Sanctioning a NATO ally is a very, very serious action and when the president and the secretary are ready to make a determination under CAATSA I will be more than happy to tell you of that," she added.

'Don't alienate NATO ally, Turkey'

Trump reportedly told Republican senators during a closed-door White House meeting on Tuesday that he is not in favour of implementing penalties on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-air missile system.