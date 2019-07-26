TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terrorist behind murder of Turkish diplomat killed in Iraq
Erdogan Unal was killed on July 24 in a Turkish operation in northern Iraq's Mount Qandil, reports AA citing security sources.
PKK terrorist behind murder of Turkish diplomat killed in Iraq
Erdogan Unal, codenamed Dogan Nurhak, joined PKK in 1990 and was caught and imprisoned between 1994 and 1998. / AA
July 26, 2019

The Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organisation (also known as MIT) have killed the PKK terrorist behind the killing of a Turkish diplomat in northern Iraq last week, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday. 

Citing security sources, it said the July 24 operation against Erdogan Unal, codenamed Dogan Nurhak, was carried out on Mount Qandil in northern Iraq.

Unal was found to be one of the five members of the terror group's so-called intelligence council, which is directly linked to its so-called executive council.

He joined the organisation in 1990 and was caught and imprisoned between 1994 and 1998.

Recommended

Erbil restaurant attack 

Last week, Osman Kose, who was serving at Turkey's Consulate in Erbil city, was killed in an armed attack at a restaurant. 

Apart from the diplomat, two Iraqi nationals sitting at the next table were also killed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK ⁠— listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU ⁠— has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda