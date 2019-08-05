Global stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday as an escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China spooked markets and the yuan fell to its lowest levels in over a decade.

Safe-haven assets including the Japanese yen, core government bonds and gold rallied.

European shares fell to two-month lows, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index shedding 2 percent on top of the 2.5 percent it lost on Friday - its worst day so far in 2019 - after US President Donald Trump signalled another round of tariffs on Chinese imports.

"Markets had not been expecting the latest US-China trade talks to conclude with any significant breakthrough last week, but very few expected President Trump to slap 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.7 percent on the day. That put it down almost 2 percent including Friday's loss.

Asian shares suffered their steepest daily drop in 10 months, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sinking 2.5 percent to depths not seen since late January.

The VIX volatility index - also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge" - rose to 19.02 percent, its highest since May 13, while Europe's equivalent hit its highest since early January.

S&P 500 futures were 1.35 percent lower.

"We reiterate our view to scale back equity positions to strategic allocations after strong gains year to date, amid the ongoing trade-related uncertainties," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients.

'Investors may turn nervous'

The biggest mover in currencies was the yuan, which fell past the key level of 7 to the dollar as Chinese authorities - expected to defend the currency at that level - allowed it to break through to its lowest in the onshore market since the 2008 global financial crisis.

In offshore markets, the yuan fell to its weakest since international trading of the Chinese currency began. Headed for its biggest one-day drop in four years, it was last down 1.4 percent at 7.0744 in offshore markets.