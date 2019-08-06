TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces kill 14 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Air strikes were carried out in the Metina and Gara regions as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, says Turkey's Ministry of National Defence.
Turkish forces kill 14 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Air strikes were carried out in the Gara and Metina regions as part of the ongoing Operation Claw. / AA
August 6, 2019

Turkish fighter jets neutralised 14 PKK terrorists during counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. 

Air strikes were carried out in the Metina and Gara regions as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralised" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Recommended

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information on terrorist activities, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU -has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace