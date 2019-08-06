TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey making efforts to develop indigenous vaccine
Turkey has "spent $123.34 million with the largest and the most technologically advanced industrial investments up until now in Turkey's pharmaceutical industry," the deputy health minister says.
Turkey making efforts to develop indigenous vaccine
Chickenpox, Hepatitis A vaccine top priorities, says Turkey's Deputy Health Minister Emine Alp Mese. / AA
August 6, 2019

Turkey is working to develop indigenous vaccines against chickenpox and Hepatitis A, the deputy health minister said on Tuesday.

"The Turkish Health Ministry has called on local pharmaceutical firms to produce these vaccines," Emine Alp Mese said.

She made the remarks during a visit to Onko and Kocsel, a local cancer drug manufacturer, in Turkey's industrial province of Kocaeli.

Mese went on to say that they will first focus on vaccinations against chickenpox and Hepatitis A, as they take up the lion's share in health spending.

"We have been in contact with foreign academics for the last three to four months about the production of these vaccines," she added.

Recommended

She also noted that domestic production and export of cancer drugs is important as they will bring home foreign exchange.

Tugba Koc, a board member of Onko and Kocsel, said they could prepare a chickenpox vaccine within three to four years.

"We have spent $123.34 million (€110 million) with the largest and the most technologically advanced industrial investments up until now in Turkey's pharmaceutical industry,” she added.

Onko and Kocsel aims to export $1.34 billion (€1.2 billion) of medical molecules to the EU.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace