Turkish and US military officials have agreed that the safe zone in northern Syria will be a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The officials finalised key points of the safe zone at a meeting in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the talks, the immediate implementation of measures to address Turkey's security concern was discussed in detail," the ministry said.

"In that respect, as the first step in the establishment of a safe zone, it was planned that a joint operations centre in Turkey will be established soon for coordination and control with the US," the ministry added.

The United States embassy in Ankara also released a statement on Twitter, confirming the agreement.