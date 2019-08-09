Turkey's presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday spoke over the phone and discussed the agreed safe zone in northern Syria, according to the Turkish Presidency.

During the phone call, it was stated that the agreement on setting up a safe zone in northern Syria should be implemented soon, considering Turkey's security concerns.

Kalin and Bolton also discussed formation of the Joint Operations Center to coordinate and manage the establishment of the safe zone.

On Wednesday, Turkish military officials and their US counterparts agreed that the safe zone in northern Syria would be a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home.