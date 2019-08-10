TÜRKİYE
Released Turkish men arrive in Abuja embassy
Ten Turkish sailors were abducted off Nigeria in mid-July and released on Friday.
Ten Turkish sailors, who were traveling aboard the Ivory Coast-bound Turkish ship Paksoy-1 before getting abducted off by gunmen, are brought to the Turkish Embassy after they were released in Abuja, Nigeria on August 10, 2019. / AA
August 10, 2019

Ten Turkish sailors, who were released on Friday after being kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria, arrived at the Turkish embassy in Abuja on Saturday.

In mid-July, the 10 Turkish sailors travelling aboard the Ivory Coast-bound Turkish ship Paksoy-1 were abducted off Nigeria.

The ship was operated by Kadioglu Maritime and had 18 crew on board at the time it was attacked by pirates suspected to be from Nigeria's volatile delta region, according to a local official.

“Our citizens spent last night in the south. They could not reach the airport yesterday due to the flood, so they arrived in Abuja today,” Melih Ulueren, Turkish ambassador to Nigeria, told Anadolu Agency.

“We are so happy to see them here. We are also happy that they will go to Turkey tomorrow morning on Eid Al Adha (the Muslim religious holiday),” Ulueren added.

The Turkish sailors were identified as Huseyin Zabun, Hakan Cakar, Serdar Cetinkaya, Ersin Yilmaz, Mucahid Sener, Hasan Huseyin Karakurt, Umit Tokgoz, Tezcan Selcuk, Ibrahim Arsoy and Cumhur Akpinar.

On the day of the incident, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said that initiatives had been taken for the release of the Turkish men.

SOURCE:AA
