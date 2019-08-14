Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday after the US said it would hold off on tariffs of Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.2 percent in early trading to 20,691.10, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 percent to 6,598.50.

South Korea's Kospi gained 1.3 percent to 1,951.33. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.3 percent to 25,618.67.

The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.9 percent to 2,822.30.

Also boosting investor sentiments were comments from China that the two sides held discussions on trade overnight and would talk again the next two weeks.

The benchmark S&P 500 snapped a two-day losing streak and rose 42.57 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,926.32. It had been up as much as 2.1percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 372.54 points, or 1.4 percent, to 26,279.91. The average briefly climbed 519 points.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 152.95 points, or 1.9 percent, to 8,016.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 16.30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,510.58.