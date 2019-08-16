A joint Turkish-US operation centre to establish and manage a safe zone in northeast Syria will be fully operational next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

Ankara and Washington have also agreed in general terms about control and coordination of air space in the region, Akar said.

"There is no reason or justification for our allies to collaborate with terrorists [YPG/PKK]. We expect this to end as soon as possible," he added.

Earlier, Turkish military chiefs arrived at the country's southeastern border on Friday to inspect the troops ahead of a planned safe zone in Syria.

Akar along with Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler, and commanders of the land, air, and naval forces arrived in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa to inspect troops preparing for the set up of a Turkish-US Joint Operations Center.

The team was welcomed by high-level commanders at Sanliurfa’s airport.

A six-member US team also arrived in the southeastern province on August 12.