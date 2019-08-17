Car rental company Nextmove has walked away from a $5.55 million order for 85 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles following a dispute over how to fix quality issues, the German company said on Friday.

Nextmove said it had ordered 100 electric vehicles in 2018, but raised objections over quality and finish after taking delivery of the first 15 Model 3 cars earlier this year.

The rental company said following a dispute over how to resolve the quality shortcomings, Tesla triggered a refund clause but Tesla disputes that it cancelled the order.

Tesla said Nextmove chose not to take delivery of the cars.

Nextmove said its Model 3 vehicles had paint defects, faulty wiring, scratches on the dashboard, faulty wheels and condensation in the headlights.

Offering faulty vehicles to rental customers would compromise Nextmove's reputation for quality, the German company said.

Tesla said it was in the process of resolving the issues and had provided replacement vehicles.