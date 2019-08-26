An Oklahoma judge on Monday found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries had helped fuel the state's opioid crisis and ordered the US consumer products giant to pay $572 million to clean up the problem.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman's ruling followed the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by the state, local and tribal governments consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

"The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma," Balkman said before announcing the verdict. "It must be abated immediately."

The companies are expected to appeal the ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The US health care giant said it would appeal, and seek to put payment of the award on hold during the appeal process.

"Janssen did not cause the opioid crisis in Oklahoma, and neither the facts nor the law support this outcome," Michael Ullmann, J&J's general counsel, said in a statement.

Before Oklahoma's trial began May 28, Oklahoma reached settlements with two other defendant groups — a $270 million deal with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million settlement with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.