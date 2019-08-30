TÜRKİYE
Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Victory Day
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the victory in 1922 as a declaration of will for independence and honoured Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.
People peer out of their windows behind a Turkish flag and a banner of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, following a speech of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a rally of his governing Justice and Development Party's in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, ahead of local elections scheduled for March 31, 2019. / AP
August 30, 2019

Turkey on Friday marks its 97th anniversary of Victory Day, a key Turkish defeat of Greek forces in the country’s War of Independence.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, is also honoured on this day.

Describing the 1922 victory as a declaration of will for independence, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Our nation is ready to show the same sacrifice and courage for the sake of this homeland today as it did yesterday.

"The struggle of the Turkish Armed Forces within and outside our borders to protect our national survival is the most obvious example of Turkey’s determination.

“We are determined to break all the pitfalls against our country in northern Syria, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We will never allow the seizure of the rights of our nation and the Turkish Cypriots."

Erdogan also honoured Ataturk and wished divine mercy upon those who lost their lives in the battle.

Victory Day marks the final battle against Greek forces in Dumlupinar in 1922, and is dedicated to Turkey’s armed forces.

From August 26 to August 30 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar in Turkey’s western Kutahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the Republic of Turkey a year later.

SOURCE:AA
