Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday signalled at the possibility of obtaining nuclear warheads saying he "doesn't accept" the stance of countries who have nuclear powers but deny other nations from obtaining the same technology.

"Why we shouldn't have nuclear warheads while others do? I do not accept this," Erdogan said in the country's central province of Sivas where Turkish leaders commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Sivas Congress.

"Some have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But I would not have a nuclear-powered missile, I do not accept it," he said, referring to all developed countries, who have nuclear-powered missiles.

'I am against high interest'