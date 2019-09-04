TÜRKİYE
'Why we shouldn't have nuclear warheads?' – Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he can't accept that some countries have nuclear-powered missiles and other states are prevented from having the same weapons.
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the Central Anatolia Economic Forum in Sivas, Turkey on September 04, 2019. / AA
September 4, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday signalled at the possibility of obtaining nuclear warheads saying he "doesn't accept" the stance of countries who have nuclear powers but deny other nations from obtaining the same technology. 

"Why we shouldn't have nuclear warheads while others do? I do not accept this," Erdogan said in the country's central province of Sivas where Turkish leaders commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Sivas Congress.

"Some have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But I would not have a nuclear-powered missile, I do not accept it," he said, referring to all developed countries, who have nuclear-powered missiles.

'I am against high interest'

In his speech, Erdogan also made remarks on the country's economic situation, saying "we are now a more successful country in financial management, this success makes us much stronger in the economy."

"I am against high interest, the interest rate and inflation have now started to fall," he said.  

Commenting on the country's growth rate plan for 2020, he added: "I set a target growth rate for 2020, we will definitely plan the growth rate as 5 percent."

