Joint Turkey-US ground patrols for a safe zone in northeastern Syria is set to begin on Sunday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish and US military officials reached an agreement on August 7 for a planned safe zone in the east of Euphrates river in northern Syria that will serve as a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians wanting to return home, and a Joint Operations Center in Turkey will be set up to coordinate its establishment.

The two NATO allies are working to establish a safe zone in the region mainly controlled by the PKK terror group's Syria affiliate, the YPG and have conducted multiple joint helicopter patrols over the area.

Resettlement of refugees