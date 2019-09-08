Turkey and the US military personnel completed the first joint ground patrol as planned for establishment of a safe zone east of Euphrates in Syria, Turkish National defence ministry said on Sunday.

For the establishment of safe zone east of Euphrates in northern Syria, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the US personnel conducted the first joint ground patrol as planned, the ministry said on Twitter.

The first joint ground patrol consisted of two phases, organisation and operation.

After organising the patrol plan, the forces headed to Tal Abyad, Syria, located some 25 km (15.5 miles) west.

Following observations, the joint convoy proceeded to the south. The patrol started at around 10 am (GMT 0700) and was completed after three hours.

The patrol was also supported by unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters.

'Joint patrols will continue'

Turkey-US joint patrols will continue in the coming days to stick to the schedule for establishment of Syria safe zone, Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said Sunday.

“Land and air joint patrols will continue in the coming days in order to supervise the activities for the establishment of the safe zone with care and precision, to observe the practices in the field and to proceed in accordance with the schedule,” the statement read.