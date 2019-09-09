British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline’s flights and disrupting thousands of travelers’ plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) last month gave the airline notice of three days of industrial action in September, in what is the first-ever strike by BA pilots.

Following the strikes on September 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27.

BALPA has said that British Airways (BA) should share more of its profits with its pilots. BA has said the strike action is unjustifiable as its pay offer was fair.

Thousands of customers have had to seek alternative travel arrangements, and the airline has come in for criticism over how it handled communications with passengers ahead of the strikes.

“This strike will have cost the company considerably more than the investment needed to settle this dispute,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement on the eve of the strike.