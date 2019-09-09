TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov speak over the phone to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn country.
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (R) discussed matters pertaining to Syria’s northwestern Idlib, Astana peace process and establishment of Syrian constitutional committee. / AA
September 9, 2019

Turkey’s foreign minister spoke via telephone with his Russian counterpart on Monday and discussed recent developments in Syria, according to a diplomatic source on Monday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov discussed matters pertaining to Syria’s northwestern Idlib, Astana peace process and establishment of Syrian constitutional committee, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On Sunday Turkish Foreign Minister also discussed the constitutional committee with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif over the phone, according to the diplomatic sources.

The Astana peace process backed by three guarantor states, Iran, Russia and Turkey, ensured cease-fire and a de-escalation zone in Idlib and contributed to the revival of Geneva negotiations, which began in June 2012 under the supervision of the UN.

Following a meeting on Sept. 17, 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two sides agreed to set up a demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib province.

Recommended

According to the deal, Russia and Turkey agreed to set up a 15-20 kilometres demilitarised zone along the contact line between Syrian regime troops and the armed opposition in which the control of the zone will be exercised by mobile patrol groups of Turkish units and units of Russian military police.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace