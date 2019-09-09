Turkey’s foreign minister spoke via telephone with his Russian counterpart on Monday and discussed recent developments in Syria, according to a diplomatic source on Monday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov discussed matters pertaining to Syria’s northwestern Idlib, Astana peace process and establishment of Syrian constitutional committee, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On Sunday Turkish Foreign Minister also discussed the constitutional committee with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif over the phone, according to the diplomatic sources.

The Astana peace process backed by three guarantor states, Iran, Russia and Turkey, ensured cease-fire and a de-escalation zone in Idlib and contributed to the revival of Geneva negotiations, which began in June 2012 under the supervision of the UN.

Following a meeting on Sept. 17, 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two sides agreed to set up a demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib province.