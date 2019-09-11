Millions of people across the globe consume omega-3 fatty acids as supplements, thinking the intake will help them prevent heart disease. The global market for omega-3 supplements was worth around $31 billion in 2015.

Omega-3 fatty acids contain two long-chain fats: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are found in oily fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel. Nuts and seeds, and in particular walnuts and rapeseed oil, contain another sort of omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). The protection offered by these omega-3 fatty acids against cardiovascular disease is said to be due to their effects on decreasing triglyceride levels, inflammation, blood clotting, and irregular heartbeats.

Overall, it is clear that there is more clinical evidence of little or no effect of Omega-3 supplements intake than proof of beneficial effects that lead to reducing the risk of heart disease. Nevertheless, these clinical trials do not exclude the health benefits of having oily fish as part of a healthy balanced diet that protects the heart.

But is there clinical evidence that omega-3 supplements reduce the risk of developing heart disease?

Early observational clinical studies demonstrated that regular consumption of fish (oily fish in particular) is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease in many populations such as Greenland Eskimos. Since oily fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it was suggested that these omega-3 fatty acids are the active constituents in fish oil that protect against heart disease. However, randomized clinical trials of supplementation with omega-3 capsules showed conflicting outcomes regarding their beneficial effects on the prevention of heart disease or death due to heart disease.

Recently, Dr. Lee Hooper, Nutrient Expert and Reader at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom (UK), led an extensive systematic review of 79 randomized trials involving 112,059 people. These clinical trials assessed the effects of consuming omega-3 supplements (1-gram per day) on the risk of heart and circulatory disease and compared them with those of average or lower intake of omega-3. All the trials reviewed included mixed populations who had participated in the trial for an extended period. The results of the Hooper review showed that taking omega-3 (fish oil, EPA, or DHA) supplements does not benefit heart health or reduce the risk of stroke or death from any cause.