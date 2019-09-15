The United Auto Workers union announced that its roughly 49,000 members at General Motors plants in the US will go on strike Sunday night because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down.

The decision came after about 200 plant-level union leaders voted unanimously in favour of a walkout during a meeting Sunday morning in Detroit.

"We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our members," union Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement.

It's still possible that bargainers could return to the table and hammer out an agreement, but union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said at a news conference that it would be unlikely. He said it would be hard to believe that the bargainers could resolve so many issues before midnight.

The announcement came hours after the union let its four-year contract with GM expire on Saturday night.

Workers were told to report to jobs as negotiations continued.

General Motors says it presented what it believes was a strong offer, including improved wages and benefits and investments, for the workers at its US plants in eight facilities across four states.

"It is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business," the company said.