Asian shares slipped to three-week lows on Friday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump added to uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from the China-US trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.42%, having fallen 1.72% so far this week, while Japan's Nikkei slid 1.27%.

US S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% in Asian trading after the index dropped 0.24% on Thursday.

US impeachment

A whistleblower report released on Thursday said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 US election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to "lock down" evidence about that conduct.

The report came after the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry into him this week.

"The start of the impeachment inquiry adds a new element of uncertainties to markets, in addition to ongoing concerns about the US-China trade war and the risk of a US recession," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"While no one thinks the Senate will vote for his impeachment given the Republican majority there, we could see more new revelations during a long investigation process," he added.

Mixed news headlines

On trade issues, news headlines were too mixed for investors to show a clear reaction.

CNBC reported that trade war talks were scheduled for Oct. 10-11 in Washington, citing people familiar with the arrangements, and China's top diplomat said China was willing to buy more U.S. products.

But other media reports on Thursday that the United States is unlikely to allow American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies undermined hopes of a complete deal between the countries.