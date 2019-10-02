The German automotive giant Volkswagen established a production firm in Manisa, an Aegean province of Turkey, according to the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette on Wednesday.

The firm — Volkswagen Turkey Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS — was established with a capital of 943.5 million Turkish liras ($164.46 million).

The company in western Turkey was founded to design, produce, assemble, sell, import and export automobiles, trucks and all sorts of motor and transport vehicles and their parts and components, according to the gazette.

Jens Kellerbach and Jurger Unser are board members of the company.