Here is a summary of events in the year since journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, an affair that shocked the world.

Never leaves consulate

The Washington Post contributor, who took refuge in the United States in 2017, is recorded on camera entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to collect some documents related to the dissolution of his previous marriage.

His fiancee waits outside but he never emerges.

The following day, the Post reports him missing.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on October 5, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) says Khashoggi is not inside the consulate and: "We have nothing to hide."

A source close to the Turkish government says the next day police believe he was murdered inside the premises "by a team especially sent to Istanbul and who left the same day".

Riyadh calls the claim "baseless".

'Likely dismembered'

On October 7, The Washington Post cites a US official as saying Khashoggi's body "was likely dismembered, removed in boxes and flown out of the country".

The New York Times says a suspect in the disappearance was identified by Turkey as being from Prince Mohammed's inner circle.

Three other suspects are linked to his security team.

Riyadh admits murder

After repeated denials, Riyadh on October 20, finally admits Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, claiming this was after a "brawl".

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir tells Fox News on October 21 there had been a "tremendous mistake" and those responsible acted "outside the scope of their authority".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 23 says Khashoggi's "savage" murder was carried out by a 15-person team from Riyadh.

'Painful'

On October 24, the crown prince says the affair is "very painful for all Saudis, it's a repulsive incident".

On October 31, Turkey's chief prosecutor says Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate, his body dismembered and destroyed.

On November 2, Erdogan says the order for the murder came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government.

On November 15, Washington announces sanctions against 17 Saudis allegedly involved. Germany, France and Canada follow suit.

Prince accused

The Washington Post on November 16 quotes anonymous sources as saying the CIA had concluded the crown prince was involved in the murder plot.

But President Trump says the CIA has "nothing definitive".