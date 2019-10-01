Murderers of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi tried to destroy the crucial evidence using organic cleansing as well heavy cleaning agents on the flooring of Riyadh's Istanbul consulate, Turkish police's crime scene sketches obtained exclusively by TRT World show.

The sketches have details of biometric evidence, collected by police, scattered around in the rooms where Khashoggi was tortured and his body dismembered.

The sketches show "self-evident" blood, sweat or tear-free areas despite cleaning attempts inside the consulate.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and Riyadh critic, was killed by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the building on October 2 last year to collect some marriage-related documents.

Riyadh offered various, conflicting narratives to explain his disappearance before acknowledging he was murdered in the diplomatic building while seeking to shift blame for his death on a botched rendition operation being carried out by rogue agents.

Khashoggi's body has not been recovered and the kingdom has remained tight-lipped about its whereabouts.

On October 15 Turkish and Saudi officials, part of the joint working group on the disappearance of Khashoggi met at the Istanbul police department on Vatan Street.

The meeting, which was closed to the press lasted for about two hours following which the Saudi officials and Turkish police entered the consulate. Turkish police say they remained inside the consulate for 12 hours and examined every square metre of the building with the latest technology. Numerous DNA samples were also analysed.

On the sketches, purple light luminiferous in some sections show that organic cleaning had taken place suggesting cleansing of blood, tear, sweat or saliva.

Other sections, where blue light is luminiferous, show organic traces were not completely cleansed.

Khashoggi suspects made 'chilling' jokes before killing

Meanwhile, according to secret tapes heard by UN investigators, Saudi operatives were heard joking and talking about dismemberment before Khashoggi's arrival.

Helena Kennedy, a British lawyer assisting the UN probe into Khashoggi's death, said recordings she had heard from inside the kingdom's mission in Turkey referred to the Saudi critic as a "sacrificial animal."