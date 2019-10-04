Three former Barclays executives face a London jury in a high-profile criminal trial over how the British bank secured billions of pounds from Qatari investors and averted a taxpayer-funded bailout during the global financial crises in 2008.

Roger Jenkins, a former chairman of investment banking in the Middle East; Tom Kalaris, who headed the wealth division at the time; and Richard Boath, who led the European corporate finance business, are charged with fraud offences in a trial scheduled to begin next week and last up to five months.

The men deny wrongdoing.

The case is a rare example of a criminal prosecution of senior bankers at a global bank over conduct during the credit crunch more than a decade ago - and a high stakes trial for the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which is prosecuting the case.

The taxpayer-funded SFO defied its critics, who have accused it of failing to pursue top executives and companies, by criminally charging Barclays Plc and four senior bankers in 2017, one month after the ruling Conservative Party pledged to roll the agency into a broader crime-fighting force.

But the ambitious, seven-year case, for which the investigator and prosecutor have received millions of pounds in extra government funding, has proved tricky.