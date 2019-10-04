TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, US discuss speeding up establishment of northern Syria safe zone
Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien also discuss other issues including bilateral trade target of $100 billion annually, counter-terrorism.
Turkey, US discuss speeding up establishment of northern Syria safe zone
Turkey, US military officials agreed on August 7, 2019 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria. / AA
October 4, 2019

Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien discussed accelerating the establishment of the safe zone in northern Syria over the phone. 

Kalin and O'Brien also touched on several other issues including bilateral trade target of $100 billion annually, counter-terrorism and developments in Syria and Libya.

Referring to northern Syria, top officials highlighted the expectations on accelerating the establishment of safe zone.

Turkey reiterated its call on the US to stop providing aid for PKK/YPG/PYD terror group.

Turkish and US military officials agreed on August 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return to their homeland.

Turkish leaders have said the US is not doing enough to establish the zone, which could house some 1-2 million Syrians who fled the Syrian civil war since 2011.

Recommended

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara has so far spent $40 billion for the refugees, according to official figures.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG and PYD are the Syrian branches of PKK terror organisation and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.

Kalin also congratulated O'Brien for his new duty.

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is appointing special envoy for hostage negotiations, Robert O'Brien, to replace former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

O'Brien will become Trump's fourth national security advisor after Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster, and Bolton, who held the post for the longest tenure followed by McMaster.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza